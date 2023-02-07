iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Westmount's blue collar workers hold two-day strike


A sign for the city of Westmount is shown in Westmount on the island of Montreal, Friday, August 5, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes.

Blue collar workers employed by the City of Westmount are holding a two-day strike from Tuesday to Thursday.

The strike began Tuesday at 7 a.m. and will end at the same time Thursday.

The 124 workers are members of the Syndicat des cols bleus regroupés de Montréal, which is a local of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) affiliated with the FTQ.

The City of Westmount and the blue-collar union have already entered a mediation phase. By launching a 48-hour strike under its pressure tactics mandate, which can go as far as an unlimited strike, the union hopes to put more pressure on the city.

The main issues in dispute are wages and work schedules, CUPE reported.

The collective agreement expired on Dec. 31, 2019.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 7, 2023

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*