Westmount white-collar workers ratify their agreement in principle

After the blue-collar workers, the white-collar workers have now ratified their agreement in principle with the City of Westmount.

This union of municipal civil servants, representing some 150 members, ratified the agreement in principle reached with the City of Westmount by a margin of 94% per cent

The five-year contract will be retroactive to Jan. 1, 2023.

According to the local branch of the Canadian Union of Public Employees, affiliated with the FTQ, the new contract provides for increases ranging from 15.25 per cent to 21.25 per cent, with a signing bonus.

This union of municipal civil servants has also secured a fifth week of vacation for its members with 14 years' seniority or more.

The collective agreement includes a letter of understanding on telecommuting - an increasingly common phenomenon among office workers and civil servants.

Both parties expressed satisfaction at the conclusion of the negotiations.

"We're very happy with the outcome, because we had a strike vote in hand. Industrial peace at the City of Westmount is good news for employees and citizens alike," commented union councillor Jean-François Piché.

Westmount Mayor Christina M. Smith added, "We are very satisfied with the process that led to this agreement, and even happier to learn that the overwhelming majority of our white-collar workers approved it. White-collar workers are an essential part of municipal administration.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 28, 2023