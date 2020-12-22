Wet and windy Christmas expected in Quebec

Environment Canada announced that Christmas in southern Quebec will be rainy and windy this year.

The federal agency is predicting that 20 to 50 millimetres of rain could fall, resulting in slippery roads over the holidays.

The forecast was shared in a special weather report posted on its website Tuesday morning.

"On Christmas Eve, a strong, southerly circulation will bring mild temperatures, sustained winds and rain across the province," Environment Canada said, adding that these conditions will progress from west to east until Friday. .

The regions located north of the St. Lawrence River are expected to receive the greatest amounts of rain.

"On Christmas Day, the drop in temperature to below freezing and a transition from rain to snow could make pavement slippery," the agency's meteorologists warn.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2020.