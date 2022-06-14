What did the CAQ do in 4 years in power? A look back at controversy, court challenges and 126 bills

The session at the National Assembly has wrapped up, and with it the CAQ's four years in power -- their first four, at least, as the party hopes to win another mandate in the upcoming election.

This was the party's first time forming government, however, so what did it do with it, and what did it plan to do before changing course on some items?

It passed 126 bills in those four years, with the first two major ones passed on the same day in 2019: Bill 9, which changed the immigration system, and Bill 21, which barred some public servants from wearing religious symbols.

In the wee hours of the morning, the CAQ invoked closure -- eliminating further debate -- to get those bills through.

Both bills caused an outcry, but only the immigration minister at the time backtracked on changes to the foreign student programs.

"I [made] that reform too quickly," he said. "I should have consulted more."

Other notable backtracks by the Legault government included a threat earlier this year to tax the unvaccinated.

Political scientist Daniel Beland says that kind of tactic comes from a mix of experience and Legault's personal leadership style.

"Showing something and to see whether it sticks," he said, is giving an idea a "trial," or essentially floating it before the public.

"I think it's a party, a government that's been using trial quite a bit," Beland said.

Another pattern has been the use of the notwithstanding clause, which protects legislation from future legal challenges based on charter rights.

The CAQ used that clause with Bill 21 and Bill 96, the recent language law.

It also did it in a new way. Rene Levesque used the same clause with every single piece of legislation Quebec passed for three years in the 1980s as a protest against Ottawa, shielding Quebec law from possible federal challenges.

But Legault used it pre-emptively, prompting some concern from leaders in Ottawa, who said it wasn't intended to be used that way.

There have indeed been many court challenges since then, so the notwithstanding clause has already come into play. Almost all the CAQ's major pieces of legislation have already faced, or are facing, a legal fight.

That includes parts that were overturned from both Bill 9 and Bill 40, which abolished French school boards. Meanwhile, Bill 21 is expected to make its way to the Supreme Court. There are plans to fight Bill 96 as well.

The CAQ didn't manage to pass changes to the electoral system or to medical aid in dying legislation.

But Legault and his party say they're not done, and that they'll fight for another mandate. A new CAQ platform is expected to be unveiled at the end of this summer, when the election is formally launched.