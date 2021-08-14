iHeartRadio
26°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

What does the future hold for Notre Dame St? Montrealers can decide with a vote

image.jpg

It’s a ‘choose your own adventure’ for residents on how to revitalize Notre Dame St., as three proposals have been unveiled to revamp the major artery through Lachine.

“A project like this will encourage even local people to come back and see all of the changes all of the new businesses that have opened up,” said Chloe Boudreau, co-owner of Friperie Notre-Dame. “I think this new project is going to be incredible for notre dame and the businesses.”

The pricetag and time line for the project is not ironed out, but Lachine borough mayor Maja Vodanovic says they hope to have a final design approved to break ground by 2023, to be completed by 2025.

Watch the story above to see the designs, and residents can vote for their pick online. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error