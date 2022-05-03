What is a national funeral? Guy Lafleur given rare honour

The Quebec government has two types of provincial ceremonies after a person of note has died: state and national.

Guy Lafleur was given a national funeral on Tuesday in Montreal.

A national funeral in Quebec is one that honours people who have "made an impact on political life, as decided by the government," according to the province's definition.

"The ceremony is simpler," the site on government protocol reads. "Flags are flown at half-mast on the day of the funeral from dawn to dusk."

Habs legends Maurice "Rocket" Richard and Jean Beliveau were also granted national funerals when they died in 2000 and 2014 respectively.

A state funeral is the most formal and detailed ceremony and is generally reserved for former premiers and the president of the National Assembly.

At a state funeral, the Legislative Council Room at the National Assembly can be used for the lying in state of remains, and the flag of Quebec is flown at half-mast as soon as the death is announced, and kept as such until dusk on the day of the funeral.

Quebec provincial police (SQ) officers act as pallbearers, and the casket is draped with the Quebec flag.