What is and isn't allowed in Quebec now?

Open store sign

Despite reaching the grim milestone of surpassing 10,000 COVID-19 related deaths over the weekend, the province will move forward with the easing of some public health regulations.

For regions in a Level 4 (Red) COVID Alert zone:

  • Montreal
  • Laval
  • Laurentides
  • Lanaudière
  • Montérégie
  • Capitale-Nationale
  • Chaudière-Appalaches
  • Mauricie-et-Centre-du-Québec
  • Estrie
  • Outaouais

Curfew, restaurants, bars, cinemas, auditoriums, indoor activities, teleworking, places of worship and private gathering regulations will remain the same.

The changes are:

  • All non-priority businesses may re-open, including personal care services, with restricted capacity
  • Shopping malls may re-open with suitable supervision of public areas to prevent gatherings and loitering
  • Libraries will be open to all
  • Museums will open in compliance with the measures in force
  • Outdoor activities permitted, limited to a group of 4 people, including for lessons. People living at the same address may form a group of more than 4 people, but cannot join a group of people living at another address.
  • Partial return to in-person teaching (CEGEP and University), with mandatory wearing of a surgical mask at all times


For regions in a Level 3 (Orange) COVID Alert zone:

  • Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine
  • Bas-Saint-Laurent
  • Côte-Nord
  • Abitibi-Témiscamingue
  • Nord-du-Québec
  • Saguenay - Lac-Saint-Jean

Private gathering, bars and teleworking regulations will remain the same.

The changes are:

  • Curfew in place from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • All religious activities are limited to a maximum of 25 people
  • Restaurant dining rooms can open, with a maximum of 2 adults per table, who may be accompanied by their children under the age of 18. An attendance register must be kept; only customers with proof of residence in the same region as the restaurant are admitted. With the exception of fast food services, reservations are mandatory
  • Museums will open in compliance with the measures in force
  • Libraries will be open to all
  • Cinemas will open February 26
  • Outdoor activities permitted, limited to a group of 8 people, including for lessons
  • Indoor activities permitted for one or two people or a family group (living at the same address), including for lessons
  • All businesses may re-open, including personal care services, with restricted capacity
  • Shopping malls may re-open with suitable supervision of public areas to prevent gatherings and loitering
  • CEGEP and University increased levels of in-person activities, with mandatory wearing of a surgical mask at all times
  • Private seniors' homes can open dining room in compliance with strict sanitary measures

