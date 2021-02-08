What is and isn't allowed in Quebec now?

Despite reaching the grim milestone of surpassing 10,000 COVID-19 related deaths over the weekend, the province will move forward with the easing of some public health regulations.

For regions in a Level 4 (Red) COVID Alert zone:

Montreal

Laval

Laurentides

Lanaudière

Montérégie

Capitale-Nationale

Chaudière-Appalaches

Mauricie-et-Centre-du-Québec

Estrie

Outaouais

Curfew, restaurants, bars, cinemas, auditoriums, indoor activities, teleworking, places of worship and private gathering regulations will remain the same.

The changes are:

All non-priority businesses may re-open, including personal care services, with restricted capacity

Shopping malls may re-open with suitable supervision of public areas to prevent gatherings and loitering

Libraries will be open to all

Museums will open in compliance with the measures in force

Outdoor activities permitted, limited to a group of 4 people, including for lessons. People living at the same address may form a group of more than 4 people, but cannot join a group of people living at another address.

Partial return to in-person teaching (CEGEP and University), with mandatory wearing of a surgical mask at all times



For regions in a Level 3 (Orange) COVID Alert zone:

Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine

Bas-Saint-Laurent

Côte-Nord

Abitibi-Témiscamingue

Nord-du-Québec

Saguenay - Lac-Saint-Jean

Private gathering, bars and teleworking regulations will remain the same.

The changes are: