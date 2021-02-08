What is and isn't allowed in Quebec now?
Despite reaching the grim milestone of surpassing 10,000 COVID-19 related deaths over the weekend, the province will move forward with the easing of some public health regulations.
For regions in a Level 4 (Red) COVID Alert zone:
- Montreal
- Laval
- Laurentides
- Lanaudière
- Montérégie
- Capitale-Nationale
- Chaudière-Appalaches
- Mauricie-et-Centre-du-Québec
- Estrie
- Outaouais
Curfew, restaurants, bars, cinemas, auditoriums, indoor activities, teleworking, places of worship and private gathering regulations will remain the same.
The changes are:
- All non-priority businesses may re-open, including personal care services, with restricted capacity
- Shopping malls may re-open with suitable supervision of public areas to prevent gatherings and loitering
- Libraries will be open to all
- Museums will open in compliance with the measures in force
- Outdoor activities permitted, limited to a group of 4 people, including for lessons. People living at the same address may form a group of more than 4 people, but cannot join a group of people living at another address.
- Partial return to in-person teaching (CEGEP and University), with mandatory wearing of a surgical mask at all times
For regions in a Level 3 (Orange) COVID Alert zone:
- Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine
- Bas-Saint-Laurent
- Côte-Nord
- Abitibi-Témiscamingue
- Nord-du-Québec
- Saguenay - Lac-Saint-Jean
Private gathering, bars and teleworking regulations will remain the same.
The changes are:
- Curfew in place from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- All religious activities are limited to a maximum of 25 people
- Restaurant dining rooms can open, with a maximum of 2 adults per table, who may be accompanied by their children under the age of 18. An attendance register must be kept; only customers with proof of residence in the same region as the restaurant are admitted. With the exception of fast food services, reservations are mandatory
- Museums will open in compliance with the measures in force
- Libraries will be open to all
- Cinemas will open February 26
- Outdoor activities permitted, limited to a group of 8 people, including for lessons
- Indoor activities permitted for one or two people or a family group (living at the same address), including for lessons
- All businesses may re-open, including personal care services, with restricted capacity
- Shopping malls may re-open with suitable supervision of public areas to prevent gatherings and loitering
- CEGEP and University increased levels of in-person activities, with mandatory wearing of a surgical mask at all times
- Private seniors' homes can open dining room in compliance with strict sanitary measures