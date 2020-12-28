What is considered an essential item in Quebec? Even retailers aren't quite sure

When the rules came out for retail sales during the current lockdown period, there was bound to be confusion among members of the public as to what constitutes an 'essential' item.

Several listeners contacted CJAD 800 in recent days to suggest, for example, that they couldn't buy oil for their car at Canadian Tire, but they could buy windshield wiper fluid. Some others said diapers were considered essential at one pharmacy, but not another.

According to the Retail Council of Canada, an item is 'essential' if it's sold for security, safety, food or hygiene. The head of the Council's Quebec division, Marc Fortin, says while that should be a definition that's easy enough to follow, he admits some stores are being overly cautious.

"The issue we're seeing is the threat of fines," says Fortin. "Retailers don't want to pay thousands of dollars for selling an item they thought was essential."

Fortin says there is no official list because it makes it easier to change what is and isn't essential on the fly.

"[The government] wanted flexibility for retailers in case circumstances change" adds Fortin.

Fortin say the Retail Council is working closely with retailers to ensure there is more consistency going forward.

"It's getting better. Of course there are a few kinks, but hopefully over the next few days everything will be worked out."

For now, he says if you have trouble purchasing an item that should be essential at one store, it's best to just go to another. He suggests calling the store head office to make a complaint.

