What is considered an essential service in Quebec? Here's a list
To curb the spread of COVID-19, the government of Quebec ordered all non-essential businesses to close their doors until Jan. 11.
The following are those businesses considered essential:
- Grocery stores and other food stores
- Drugstores - only for everyday essentials
- Hardware stores - only for products required to carry out exterior maintenance, repairs, or construction
- Service stations
- Animal feed and supply stores
- Work-related safety and protective equipment stores
- Commercial enterprises that sell products, parts, and other material necessary for transportation and logistics services and vehicle repair or maintenance, including vehicle repair and maintenance centres, but excluding the sale of vehicles
- Big-box stores and other sales areas offering customers a wide variety of categories of products, including food, drugstore, and hardware products. No toys, clothing, books, electronic devices, decor items, cookware and electronic household appliances.
- Convenience stores (including tobacco stores that are not specialized tobacco sales outlets)
- Florists
- Farm product stores
- Medical, orthopaedic, and eye care supply stores
- Stores situated in post-secondary establishments offering material required specifically for classes in the establishment
- Specialized janitorial and building product stores
- SAQ stores
- SQDC stores
REPAIRS AND RENTALS
- Non-priority retail stores that offer computer and electronic equipment repair services
- Stores that offer repair or equipment rental services
- Sports and outdoor recreation equipment
HEALTH-CARE SERVICES
- Dentists
- Optometrists
- Physiotherapists
- Massage Therapists
- Osteopaths
- Other professional health-care services.
For more information on the restrictions, visit the government's site.
Montreal police (SPVM) are asking citizens who see people violating health measures to use the online form to report offences.