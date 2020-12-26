What is considered an essential service in Quebec? Here's a list

To curb the spread of COVID-19, the government of Quebec ordered all non-essential businesses to close their doors until Jan. 11.

The following are those businesses considered essential:

Grocery stores and other food stores

Drugstores - only for everyday essentials

Hardware stores - only for products required to carry out exterior maintenance, repairs, or construction

Service stations

Animal feed and supply stores

Work-related safety and protective equipment stores

Commercial enterprises that sell products, parts, and other material necessary for transportation and logistics services and vehicle repair or maintenance, including vehicle repair and maintenance centres, but excluding the sale of vehicles

Big-box stores and other sales areas offering customers a wide variety of categories of products, including food, drugstore, and hardware products. No toys, clothing, books, electronic devices, decor items, cookware and electronic household appliances.

Convenience stores (including tobacco stores that are not specialized tobacco sales outlets)

Florists

Farm product stores

Medical, orthopaedic, and eye care supply stores

Stores situated in post-secondary establishments offering material required specifically for classes in the establishment

Specialized janitorial and building product stores

SAQ stores

SQDC stores

REPAIRS AND RENTALS

Non-priority retail stores that offer computer and electronic equipment repair services

Stores that offer repair or equipment rental services

Sports and outdoor recreation equipment

HEALTH-CARE SERVICES

Dentists

Optometrists

Physiotherapists

Massage Therapists

Osteopaths

Other professional health-care services.

For more information on the restrictions, visit the government's site.

Montreal police (SPVM) are asking citizens who see people violating health measures to use the online form to report offences.