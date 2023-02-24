'What makes us stronger': Ukrainians gather at Montreal vigil to mark one year since Russian invasion

One year after the invasion of Ukraine, hundreds of people gathered at a candlelight vigil in Montreal Friday evening to show solidarity with those who are fighting on the frontlines.

It was also meant as a show of support for refugees like Anastasiia Solianyk, who came to Montreal seven months ago with one child and another on the way.

"It was the call of my husband, he’s a marine officer … and just called me at 5 a.m. Jump in the car, get our child and leave," Solianyk recalled about leaving her homeland.

It took her four days to get to the border. Now, every day is spent wondering if she’ll be able to go back home.

"In one moment, everything is broken, and you’re building your life from scratch. I’m 35 and I’m building my life from scratch " she said in an interview with CTV News.

She said she has no choice but to keep on fighting for her family.

"I think it is what makes us stronger. It's what makes us resilient," she said. "You have no other option."

Despite the bitter cold hundreds are gathered in Dorchester Square to mark one year since the invasion of Ukraine. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/5y36pksTYI

The march began at Dorchester Square and ended at nearby Phillips Square, where speeches were made. The crowd stretched a few hundred metres from Metcalfe Street to Union Avenue. Participants waved Ukrainian flags and chanted a national salute from the country, "Slava Ukraini!" (Glory to Ukraine!).

The fact that Ukraine is once again in the media spotlight is also a source of hope for Katia Sviderska, a student at the Université de Montréal.

"The last year has been quite difficult, it has been a lot of ups and downs, a lot of joy and sadness. As the winter progresses and spring arrives, we regain a lot of hope," the young woman told The Canadian Press.

In the eyes of Yuliya Marunych, a resident of Montreal, every Ukrainian person has not only hope, but also "a belief that Ukraine will win."

"I am Ukrainian, and today marks 365 days of resistance, strength and hope for freedom. We are here, even if it is -20 degrees … to support our brothers and sisters in Ukraine. We do not only wish for peace, but also for victory for our country," she told The Canadian Press.

For many in Canada, the destruction can seem a world away. Ukrainian artist Ruslan Kurd wanted to bring a piece of it to the Montreal Art Centre and Museum in Griffintown.

The "Doors. Through the Horror of War" exhibition displays doors that were damaged by fire, bullets and shrapnel. What used to be part of home is often the last thing refugees saw before leaving.

"The door should protect us but it doesn’t protect any of the Ukrainians now," said Kurd.

He hopes it will serve as a reminder about how good it is to life in safety.

"It’s really easy to compare your door, your life, to someone in Ukraine … the doors are destroyed same as the people’s lives."

For months, Montreal city councillor Serge Sasseville has made a daily visit to the Russian consulate to play the Ukrainian national anthem.

Now, past the one-year mark, he has no intention of stopping.

"Ukrainian refugees, some of them are crying because they didn’t know someone was doing that," he said on the one-year anniversary.

"They arrive in Montreal and there a little bit lost, traumatized from the war and it gives them comfort."

Other rallies were also held across the province, including Quebec City and Granby, as well as in the rest of Canada.

The Samuel-De Champlain Bridge was also illuminated in the colours of Ukraine.

LISTEN on CJAD 800 Radio: Montreal's Candlelight Vigil for Ukraine

