Here's a partial list of what's closed over the holiday season in Montreal:

Most malls and stores will close at 5 p.m. on Dec. 24 and reopen at 10 a.m. on Dec. 26. They will close at 5 p.m. on Dec. 31 and reopen on Jan. 2.

Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ) locations will close at 5 p.m. on Dec. 24 and reopen at 1 p.m. on Dec. 26. They will close at 5 p.m. on Dec. 31 and reopen at 1 p.m. on Jan. 2.

SAQ Express stores will close at 7 p.m. on Dec. 24 and reopen at 1 p.m. on Dec. 26. They will close again on Dec. 31 and reopen at 1 p.m. on Jan. 2.

Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC) locations will close at 5 p.m. on Dec. 24 and reopen at 1 p.m. on Dec. 26.

SQDC outlets will close at 5 p.m. on Dec. 31 and reopen at 9 a.m. on Jan. 2. Express delivery will not be available from Dec. 24 to 25 or Dec. 31 to Jan. 1.

Public markets are closed from Dec. 25 to 26 and Jan. 1 to 2.

Canada Post offices are closed on Dec. 25 and 26; there is no delivery on Jan. 1.

Banks are closed from Dec. 25 to 26 and Jan. 1 to 2.

Most swimming pools, sports centres, libraries and other cultural sites are closed Dec. 24 to 26 and Dec. 31 to Jan. 2. Check your borough website for more information and for COVID-19 restrictions.

The pavilion at Mont-Royal park.

Chalets in nature parks.

The Biodôme, Biosphere and Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium are closed for an indeterminate period of time due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Federal and provincial government offices.

Municipal and borough offices are closed until Jan. 4, but the 311 line will be in operation.

Revenue Quebec offices are closed indefinitely due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Municipal Court on Gosford Street is closed until Jan. 4, with some modifications to other service counters.

Accès Montréal offices are closed until Jan. 4, inclusively.

Ecocentres are closed until Jan 3, inclusively.

TRANSIT AND MORE

Société de transport de Montréal (STM) buses are operating on a holiday schedule from Dec. 25 to 26 and Jan. 1 to 2. Check the schedule online before leaving your house.

Anyone using adapted transit must request their rides one day in advance and can book trips to arrive latest by 3 a.m. on Dec. 24, 25 and 31, as well as Jan. 1.

Société de transport de Laval (STL) is offering pay-by-donation bus service, taxi service, shuttle service and adapted transit on Dec. 24 and 31; donations will go to Moisson Laval.

STL buses are running on a Saturday schedule on Dec. 24 and 31 and on a Sunday schedule from Dec. 25 to 26 and Jan. 1 to 2. Check the schedule online before leaving your house.

Réseau de transport de Longueuil (RTL) buses and taxi services are running on a Sunday schedule from Dec. 25 to 26 and Jan. 1 to 2. Adapted transit is operating on a Saturday schedule. Check the schedule online before leaving your house.

exo commuter trains will run on a Sunday schedule from Dec. 25 to 26 and Jan. 1 to 2. Check the schedule online before leaving your house.

All regular parking restrictions and payment schedules remain in effect. Street parking downtown is free after 6 p.m. on weekdays and on weekends until Jan. 2.

Compost, recycling and garbage collections will continue as scheduled. Check your local borough website for more information.

To find out what day Christmas trees are being collected in your borough, click here.