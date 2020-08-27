What's in store for high schools? One in Hudson explains its COVID-19 preparations
In the flurry of attention this month on school reopening, high schools have often taken a backseat to questions around elementary schools.
Four days before English schools reopen on Monday, staff at a Hudson high school explained to CTV how the school is set up, how schedules will work and what specific problems high schools need to solve.
At Westwood Senior High, classes will be staggered, the cafeteria will be closed for at least a few weeks, and there are a multitude of other changes planned for sports, art and many other student activities.
Watch the video above to see the full report from Westwood High.
