WHAT'S ON TODAY: CJAD 800 show highlights for Friday, July 17

What does a drive-in comedy show feel like from a comic's perspective? And what do you need to know if you're going to the office or the Montreal Casino post-COVID?

7:05 a.m. How to comics play to people in cars? Comedian Frank Spadone joins Comedy Night in Canada, July 25 at Royalmount Drive-In. He talks to Ken Connors.

7:15 a.m. A group of Montrealers are working to make a safer helmet for the NFL — the only group from Canada to have been selected for the NFL's Helmet Challenge. Kollide project coordinator Franck Le Navéaux joins Ken.

8:10 a.m. Who are Cozy Bear and The Dukes? They're Russian hackers who want to get their mitts on our COVID-19 vaccine research. NBC News Radio correspondent Bill Zimpfer explains who they are.

10:15 a.m. Merchants on the Plaza St. Hubert is struggling during this pandemic, as many others have been. Mike Parente, the head of the merchants' association on St. Hubert St., joins Elias Makos.

10:45 a.m. Casinos will be reopening soon. What will the experience be like? Loto-Quebec's Patrice Lavoie joins Elias.

2:35 p.m. With offices reopening, what should you know if you are going back to the office? Lawyer Marianne Plamondon joins Natasha Hall.

4:35 p.m. A promising development in COVID-19 research? A new molecule being developed by researchers at the University of Montreal could slow the ability of the coronavirus to penetrate human cells and limit the damage caused to the lungs. Molecular pharmacologist Michel Bouvier joins Dan Delmar.

6:20 p.m. A Montreal comic now living in L.A. made it all the way to America's Got Talent this week. Dan speaks with John Hastings.​