WHAT'S ON TODAY: CJAD 800 show highlights for Saturday, July 18

We talk about wine, oysters, salad, and what Canada's economic recovery will look like.

7:10 a.m.

Andre Proulx, aka The Wine Guy, joins Dave Kaufman to rate the best Chardonnays, and to ask: why do we sometimes overthink wine pairings?

8:10 a.m.

The general manager of Lucille's Restaurant, Cayleigh Starr, talks about their food truck at the Royalmount Drive-In — and how you can dine on their famous food in the comfort of your own home.

11:05 a.m.

Marche de L'Ouest is open for business! So what can you get from the market? Find out with Kelly Albert on Montreal Eats.

11:35 a.m.

They started a salad empire in Montreal and now have their very own cookbook, Mandy and Rebecca Wolfe from Mandy's Salads join Kelly.

12:05 p.m.

What's next for Justin Trudeau and the WE scandal? Todd van der Heyden speaks with political science expert Lydia Miljan about what's next for PM Trudeau on Viewpoints.

12:20 p.m.

How long could economic recovery take for Canada and what will employment look like in the coming years? Todd talks to economist Stephen Brown about the outlook for the country.

12:35 p.m.

How can the government convince people it's safe to resume their lives amid the pandemic? Todd talks to consumer psychologist Erica Carranza.

1:20 p.m.

What will it take to ensure the Black Lives Matter movement and fight against systemic racism doesn't fizzle? Todd talks to Dr. Avis Jones-DeWeever, President of the Exceptional Leadership Institute for Women.

2:50 p.m.

Todd speaks to marketing expert Clive Veroni about the rebranding of Washington's NFL team, and Edmonton's CFL team.

6-7 p.m.

Get the latest news and stories from your community on CTV News Montreal.