WHAT'S ON TODAY: CJAD 800 show highlights for Sunday, July 19

Don't miss your chance to stump Dan Laxer and Dave Kaufman on CJAD 800's Trivia Show!

7:10 a.m.

Author Sarah Lolley speaks with Dave Kaufman about her interactive Locked Box Mysteries game that's entertaining both kids and parents in the city's West End.

8:10 a.m.

Dr. Chris Labos joins Dave for his Sunday morning House Call, where he'll give us the latest news on COVID-19.

8:20 a.m.

Vancouver comedian Ivan Decker joins Dave to talk about next week's appearance at a Just For Laughs festival, which will be unlike any other.

9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Here's where you can try and stump Dave Kaufman and Dan Laxer. They'll be hosting the CJAD 800 Trivia Show.

2:15 p.m.

Dr. John DiLiello from Cardiogenix Medical Center joins Orla Johannes and Andrea Elias on Now Trending with the dos and don'ts of protecting your skin from the sun this summer.

2:30 p.m.

In the age of COVID-19, can you go on a road trip and still be safe? Epidemiologist Colin Furness joins Orla and Andrea to discuss everything from how to safely stay in a hotel or vacation rental to stopping at rest areas.

4:00pm

He was diagnosed with ALS at 38 years old. One year later, he's defying the odds. Chris Snow, assistant general manager of the Calgary Flames, joins Matt Del Vecchio and Corrie Sirota on Life Unrehearsed.

4:30pm

Like many other people, Chloe and Matt had their 2020 wedding plans upended by COVID-19. But on June 28th, they got married at home. They tell their story to Matt and Corrie.

6-7 p.m.

Get the latest news and stories from your community on CTV News Montreal.