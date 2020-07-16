WHAT'S ON TODAY: CJAD 800 show highlights for Thursday, July 16

Thursday, July 16

7:10 a.m. Annie's Pub in Ste. Anne de Bellevue reopened yesterday after a COVID scare. How did day one go? Owner and GM Kevin O'Connel joins Ken Connors.

7:15 a.m. Are we only at the tip of the MeToo iceberg? Her legal clinic just opened up a specialized line just for victims of sexual harassment and violence, and the phone is ringing off the hook. Sophie Gagnon, director-general at Juripop legal clinic, joins Ken.

8:10 a.m. Did the pandemic keep people who need transplants from getting the help they need? Louis Beaulieu, director-general of Transplant Quebec joins Ken.

10:15 a.m. Why are emergency room wait times on the rise? Doctors blame the CAQ. Gilbert Boucher, President of the Association of Specialists in Emergency Medicine of Quebec, joins Elias Makos.

11:05 a.m. Can we settle for an immigration program that has been revised for a third time? Advocates say no. Immigration lawyer David Chalk joins Elias.

2:05 p.m. Quebec now says offices can reopen, albeit with far fewer people than normal. Do you want to go back to the office? Commercial real estate expert Luciano D’Iorio joins Natasha Hall.

2:35 p.m. The Lester B. Pearson responded to that shocking video of students in blackface by creating a task force on equity and inclusivity. Dr. Myrna Lashley, the newly appointed chair of the task force, joins Natasha.

5:35 p.m. This week's election in Poland turned on a single issue, with the winner whipping up fear of LGBTQ people to hold on to power. Anne Applebaum, writer with the Atlantic, joins Dan Delmar.