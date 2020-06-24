What's open and closed for the Fête Nationale holiday today

With more reopenings as of this week, the list of places that are closed for the Fête Nationale holiday is a little longer:

CLOSED:

Supermarkets

Banks

Municipal librairies

Municipal, provincial and federal government services

Municipal courts

Post offices (and no mail delivery)

SAQ

SQDC

Planetarium (remains closed due to public health restrictions)

Insectarium and Biodome (are still closed due to renovations)

OPEN:

Public markets

Dépanneurs

Some pharmacies depending on the proprietors

Some restaurants depending on the owners

Municipal swimming pools and arenas, depending on the borough/city's schedules; check with 311 or their website

Eco-centres

Botanical Garden

Garbage/recycling collection: Will vary according to borough or city; check with 311 or their website

Public transit will run on holiday schedules.

Parking meters are always in operation.