iHeartRadio
28°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

What's open and closed for the Fête Nationale holiday today

CLOSED

With more reopenings as of this week, the list of places that are closed for the Fête Nationale holiday is a little longer:

CLOSED:

  • Supermarkets
  • Banks
  • Municipal librairies
  • Municipal, provincial and federal government services
  • Municipal courts 
  • Post offices (and no mail delivery)
  • SAQ
  • SQDC
  • Planetarium (remains closed due to public health restrictions)
  • Insectarium and Biodome (are still closed due to renovations)

OPEN:

  • Public markets
  • Dépanneurs
  • Some pharmacies depending on the proprietors
  • Some restaurants depending on the owners
  • Municipal swimming pools and arenas, depending on the borough/city's schedules; check with 311 or their website
  • Eco-centres
  • Botanical Garden

Garbage/recycling collection: Will vary according to borough or city; check with 311 or their website

Public transit will run on holiday schedules.

Parking meters are always in operation.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error