What's open and closed for the Fête Nationale holiday today
With more reopenings as of this week, the list of places that are closed for the Fête Nationale holiday is a little longer:
CLOSED:
- Supermarkets
- Banks
- Municipal librairies
- Municipal, provincial and federal government services
- Municipal courts
- Post offices (and no mail delivery)
- SAQ
- SQDC
- Planetarium (remains closed due to public health restrictions)
- Insectarium and Biodome (are still closed due to renovations)
OPEN:
- Public markets
- Dépanneurs
- Some pharmacies depending on the proprietors
- Some restaurants depending on the owners
- Municipal swimming pools and arenas, depending on the borough/city's schedules; check with 311 or their website
- Eco-centres
- Botanical Garden
Garbage/recycling collection: Will vary according to borough or city; check with 311 or their website
Public transit will run on holiday schedules.
Parking meters are always in operation.
