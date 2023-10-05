What's open and closed in Montreal on Thanksgiving Monday

Canadian Thanksgiving is coming up, and many places will be closed or operating on different schedules.

Here are some of the changes for the holiday Monday on Oct. 9:

CLOSED

Canada Post services;

Passport offices;

Banks;

City of Montreal offices and permit counters;

Municipal court;

Grande Bibliotheque.

OPEN

Pharmacies;

Most grocery stores and shopping malls;

Jean-Talon Market, Atwater Market, Maisonneuve Market;

Most SAQ and SQDC locations, except for those affected by the strike;

The Biodome, the Biosphere, the Botanical Garden, the Insectarium and the Planetarium;

The Montreal Museum of Fine Art;

Montreal Casino;

La Ronde.

TRANSIT AND CITY SERVICES