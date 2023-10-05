What's open and closed in Montreal on Thanksgiving Monday
Canadian Thanksgiving is coming up, and many places will be closed or operating on different schedules.
Here are some of the changes for the holiday Monday on Oct. 9:
CLOSED
- Canada Post services;
- Passport offices;
- Banks;
- City of Montreal offices and permit counters;
- Municipal court;
- Grande Bibliotheque.
OPEN
- Pharmacies;
- Most grocery stores and shopping malls;
- Jean-Talon Market, Atwater Market, Maisonneuve Market;
- Most SAQ and SQDC locations, except for those affected by the strike;
- The Biodome, the Biosphere, the Botanical Garden, the Insectarium and the Planetarium;
- The Montreal Museum of Fine Art;
- Montreal Casino;
- La Ronde.
TRANSIT AND CITY SERVICES
- City of Montreal 311 service will be open.
- The STM is operating on a holiday schedule. Paratransit customer service will not be available.
- Societe de transport de Laval buses will run on Saturday schedules.
- Reseau de transport de Longueuil buses and shared taxis will run on Saturday schedules, as will paratransit services.
- Exo commuter trains will run on Sunday schedules. There will be no service on the Candiac, Mont-St-Hilaire, and Mascouche lines. Exo buses will run on Saturday schedules. Paratransit trips are cancelled, except for medical appointments.
- Garbage, recycling and compost pick-up will operate normally. Ecocentres will be open.
- Parking restrictions remain in effect.
- Pools, arenas, and sports facility schedules vary by borough.