What's open and closed in Montreal on Victoria Day/Patriots' Day

Whether you call it Patriots' Day or Victoria Day--May long weekend marks the unofficial kickoff to summer.

Here is a partial list of what will be open and closed in Montreal on Monday, May 22.

OPEN

Montreal's public markets: Jean-Talon (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Atwater (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Maisonneuve (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.);

The Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium and Biosphere (9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.), Biodome, Botanical Garden, Insectarium (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.);

Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ) and Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC);

Montreal's ecocentres;

Many shopping centres, including Alexis Nihon, Centre Eaton, CF Fairview Pointe Claire, Galeries d'Anjou, Carrefour Angrignon and Les Cours Mont-Royal.

CLOSED

Municipal offices;

Municipal court;

Canada Post offices;

Revenue Quebec offices;

Banks.

PUBLIC TRANSIT AND CITY SERVICES

Garbage, recycling and compost collection will continue as normal. Montreal's 311 phone line will be operating;

Swimming pools, arenas, libraries and cultural centres will have varying schedules. Check the city's website for more information;

Société de transport de Montréal (STM) services will operate on a holiday schedule;

Société de transport de Laval (STL) and Réseau de transport de Longueuil (RTL) will run on Saturday schedules;

Exo shuttle buses will run on a Saturday schedule, while trains will run on a Sunday schedule.