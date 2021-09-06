iHeartRadio
17°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

What's open and closed in Montreal this Labour Day

image.jpg

Here is a partial list of what's open and closed in Montreal this Labour Day:

OPEN

  • Public markets, like Atwater, Jean-Talon and Maisonneuve;
  • Swimming pools, sports centres, libraries and other cultural sites may run on a holiday schedule. Check your borough website for more information.
  • The eco-centres, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.;
  • The Biodôme, Botanical Garden, Biosphere and Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium. Tickets must be bought online;
  • Some small stores.

CLOSED

  • Federal and provincial government offices;
  • Municipal and borough offices;
  • The Municipal Court on Gosford Street (except for court appearances by people who are detained);
  • Canada Post offices -- there will be no collection or delivery of mail;
  • Accès Montreal offices;
  • SAQ stores, except SAQ Express locations or those in public markets;
  • SQDC outlets;
  • Most major banks;
  • La Grande Bibliothèque;
  • Large shopping malls;
  • Grocery stores.

TRANSIT AND MORE

The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) Metro and buses will operate on a special schedule.

The Société de transport de Laval (STL) and Réseau de transport de Longueuil (RTL) will run on a Sunday schedule.

Exo trains will be on a Sunday schedule, while the buses will operate on a Saturday schedule.

Those using adapted transit will have to request their rides, between 6:30 a.m. and 1 a.m.

All regular parking restrictions and payment schedules remain in effect.

Compost, recycling and garbage pickup will mostly continue as normal. Check your local borough website for more information. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error