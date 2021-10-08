iHeartRadio
What's open and closed in Montreal this Thanksgiving

image.jpg

Here is a partial list of what's open and closed in Montreal this Thanksgiving.

OPEN

Public markets, like Atwater, Jean-Talon and Maisonneuve;

Swimming pools, sports centres, libraries and other cultural sites may run on a holiday schedule. Check your borough website for more information.

The eco-centres, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.;

The Biodôme, Botanical Garden, Biosphere and Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium. Tickets must be bought online;

Most large shopping malls, supermarkets and pharmacies;

Most SAQ stores;

The McCord Museum;

The Pointe-à-Callière Museum;

The city's digital services (applications will be processed Oct. 12).

CLOSED

Federal and provincial government offices;

Municipal and borough offices;

The Municipal Court on Gosford Street (except for court appearances by people who are detained);

La Grande Bibliothèque;

The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts;

Canada Post offices -- there will be no collection or delivery of mail;

Accès Montreal offices and permit counters;

Most major banks;

TRANSIT AND MORE

The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) Metro and buses will operate on a weekend schedule.

The Société de transport de Laval (STL) and Réseau de transport de Longueuil (RTL) will run on a Saturday schedule.

Exo trains will be on a Sunday schedule (there will be no service on the Candiac, Mascouche and Mont-Saint-Hilaire lines);

Exo buses will operate on a Saturday schedule.

Those using adapted transit will have to request their rides, between 6:30 a.m. and 1 a.m.

All regular parking restrictions and payment schedules remain in effect.

Compost, recycling and garbage pickup will mostly continue as normal. Check your local borough website for more information. 

