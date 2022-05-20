iHeartRadio
What's open and closed in Montreal this Victoria, Patriots' Day long weekend

image.jpg

Whether you call it Victoria Day, Patriots' Day or Planting Day, here's a list of what's open and closed on Monday, May 23:

OPEN

Montreal's public markets: Atwater and Maisonneuve from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Jean-Talon from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.;

The Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium, Biodome, Botanical Garden, Insectarium and Biosphere;Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ);

Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC);

the ecocentres;

Most shopping malls and stores.

CLOSED

Most arenas, swimming pools, sports centres, libraries, gyms and cultural venues;

Banks;

Canada Post;

Revenue Quebec;

Municipal offices;

the Montreal's municipal court service counter at 775 Gosford St.

PUBLIC TRANSIT AND MORE

Société de transport de Montréal (STM) services will operate on a holiday schedule;

Adapted transit will function on a holiday schedule and those in need of service will have to submit a travel request.

Société de transport de Laval (STL) will run on a Saturday schedule;

Réseau de transport de Longueuil (RTL) will function on a Saturday schedule;

Exo commuter trains will run on a Sunday schedule, while shuttle buses will work on a Saturday schedule.

Adapted transit is cancelled unless requested for medical purposes.

Parking meters and restrictions remain in effect unless otherwise specified;

For garbage, recycling and compost pick up, visit the City of Montreal website for more information.

