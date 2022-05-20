What's open and closed in Montreal this Victoria, Patriots' Day long weekend
Whether you call it Victoria Day, Patriots' Day or Planting Day, here's a list of what's open and closed on Monday, May 23:
OPEN
Montreal's public markets: Atwater and Maisonneuve from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Jean-Talon from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.;
The Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium, Biodome, Botanical Garden, Insectarium and Biosphere;Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ);
Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC);
the ecocentres;
Most shopping malls and stores.
CLOSED
Most arenas, swimming pools, sports centres, libraries, gyms and cultural venues;
Banks;
Canada Post;
Revenue Quebec;
Municipal offices;
the Montreal's municipal court service counter at 775 Gosford St.
PUBLIC TRANSIT AND MORE
Société de transport de Montréal (STM) services will operate on a holiday schedule;
Adapted transit will function on a holiday schedule and those in need of service will have to submit a travel request.
Société de transport de Laval (STL) will run on a Saturday schedule;
Réseau de transport de Longueuil (RTL) will function on a Saturday schedule;
Exo commuter trains will run on a Sunday schedule, while shuttle buses will work on a Saturday schedule.
Adapted transit is cancelled unless requested for medical purposes.
Parking meters and restrictions remain in effect unless otherwise specified;
For garbage, recycling and compost pick up, visit the City of Montreal website for more information.