What's open and closed on Canada Day in Montreal
As Canada prepares to celebrate its 155th birthday this Friday, here's a list of what will be open and closed on July 1 in the Montreal area:
OPEN
- Restaurants and bars
- Pharmacies
- Passport offices (this year only)
- Biodôme, Planetarium, Insectarium, Botanical Garden and Biosphere
- Gas stations
- Nightclubs
- Small stores in designated tourist areas
- La Ronde amusement park
- Public markets (Jean-Talon, Maisonneuve, Atwater)
- Some Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ) outlets
Sports centres, cultural venues, and outdoor swimming pools will operate on a schedule set by each borough. For further details, visit your borough's website.
Recycling and garbage collection services will be working in Montreal as usual, according to each borough's schedule.
CLOSED
- Montreal Eaton Centre, Place Montreal Trust
- Most retail stores and other shopping centres
- Federal, provincial, and municipal government offices
- Large grocery stores (Costco, Walmart, Metro)
- La Grande Bibliothèque
- Canada Post offices and mail delivery
- Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC) outlets
- Major bank branches
- Municipal court
- Indoor swimming pools
The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) will run its buses and metro trains on a special holiday schedule, similar to Longueuil's RTL transit system. Meanwhile in Laval, public transportation will operate on a Saturday schedule on July 1.
Exo commuter trains will only run on Vaudreuil-Hudson and Saint-Jérôme lines, on a Sunday and weekend schedule, respectively, while the remaining exo3, exo4, and exo5 lines will be out of service.
Montrealers can attend the city's main Canada Day event in the Old Port by taking the metro to the Champ-de-Mars station.