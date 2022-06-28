What's open and closed on Canada Day in Montreal

As Canada prepares to celebrate its 155th birthday this Friday, here's a list of what will be open and closed on July 1 in the Montreal area:

OPEN

Restaurants and bars

Pharmacies

Passport offices (this year only)

Biodôme, Planetarium, Insectarium, Botanical Garden and Biosphere

Gas stations

Nightclubs

Small stores in designated tourist areas

La Ronde amusement park

Public markets (Jean-Talon, Maisonneuve, Atwater)

Some Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ) outlets

Sports centres, cultural venues, and outdoor swimming pools will operate on a schedule set by each borough. For further details, visit your borough's website.

Recycling and garbage collection services will be working in Montreal as usual, according to each borough's schedule.

CLOSED

Montreal Eaton Centre, Place Montreal Trust

Most retail stores and other shopping centres

Federal, provincial, and municipal government offices

Large grocery stores (Costco, Walmart, Metro)

La Grande Bibliothèque

Canada Post offices and mail delivery

Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC) outlets

Major bank branches

Municipal court

Indoor swimming pools

The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) will run its buses and metro trains on a special holiday schedule, similar to Longueuil's RTL transit system. Meanwhile in Laval, public transportation will operate on a Saturday schedule on July 1.

Exo commuter trains will only run on Vaudreuil-Hudson and Saint-Jérôme lines, on a Sunday and weekend schedule, respectively, while the remaining exo3, exo4, and exo5 lines will be out of service.

Montrealers can attend the city's main Canada Day event in the Old Port by taking the metro to the Champ-de-Mars station.