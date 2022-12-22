iHeartRadio
-3°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

What's open and closed on Christmas and New Year's in Montreal


FILE: People walk by rows of Christmas trees at a market in Montreal, Sunday, November 28, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Last-minute shopping? Wondering if you can put your compost out on Christmas Eve? Need to up your bitters game before the 31st? 

Don't get stuck out in the cold. Here's what's open and closed around Christmas Day and New Year's:

 

SHOPPING MALLS

Alexis Nihon

  • Christmas Eve: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Christmas Day: Closed
  • Boxing Day: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • New Year's Eve: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

 Eaton Centre

  • Christmas Day: Closed
  • New Year's Eve: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Christmas Eve: 10 a.m. 5 p.m.
  • Boxing Day: 1 p.m. 9 p.m.
  • New Year's Day: Closed

Cote-des-Neiges Plaza

  • Christmas Eve: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Christmas Day: Closed
  • Boxing Day: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • New Years' Eve: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • New Year's Day: Closed

 

SAQ

Closed on Christmas Day and New Year's, and closes at 5 p.m. on Christmas and New Year's Eve. 

Some locations' hours may differ. Check your local outlet here

 

SQDC

Closed on Christmas and New Year's Day.

 

CANADA POST

Closed on Christmas, Boxing Day, and New Year's.

 

LIBRARIES, GYMS, POOLS

Most libraries, city pools and municipal facilities are closed on Dec. 24 to 26, as well as from Dec. 31 to Jan 2. Check your borough’s website to see if your centre is open or closed

The YMCA will be closed on Christmas and New Year, with reduced hours on Dec. 24 and 31 (7:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.), and Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 (7:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.).

The Biodome, the Biosphère, the Botanical Garden, the Insectarium and the Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium are closed from Dec. 24 to 25.

 

COLLECTIONS, CITY SERVICES, COURT

All garbage, compost and recycling pickup will continue as normal. There is one exception: bulky item collection in Lachine will resume on Jan. 5.

Boroughs offer a Christmas Tree pickup service – click here to find out what day the trucks are coming in your neighbourhood.

311

Reduced hours on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

Permit counters

Closed from Dec. 23 to Jan 3. Closure extends to Jan. 6 in Ville-Marie.

Ecocentres

Closed from Dec. 24 to Jan 2.

Parking

Restrictions remain in place through the holidays.

Court

Only people in custody will have their cases processed. The call centre is closed from Dec. 23 to Jan. 3. No applications for says of execution will be heard between Dec. 22 and Jan. 4.

 

CHINESE FOOD

Those celebrating a different sort of tradition should find several options around the city, including Kanbai Chinese Restaurant in Chinatown, Dak Hing Barbecue in Cote-des-Neiges, and Yuan Lei Restaurant Gourmet in the West Island, all of which are open on Christmas Day. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*