What's open and closed on Easter Sunday and Monday


The government of Quebec has made an exception for groceries stores to remain open on Easter Sunday in six regions, but many services and facilities remain closed for the holidays.

Closed on Eastern Sunday:

  • Banks and credit unions
  • Shopping centres
  • SAAQ service centres
  • Retail stores
  • Ecocentres
  • Canada Post
  • SAQ Sélection, Dépôt and Signature branches
  • SQDC branches

Closed on Easter Monday:

  • Access Montreal offices
  • Montreal permit counters
  • Eco centres
  • Municipal courts
  • SAAQ service centres
  • Canada Post
