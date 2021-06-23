What's open and closed on Quebec's Fete nationale

Quebec’s Fête nationale falls on a Thursday this year -- a great opportunity for an extended long weekend for anyone able to take it.

For those who are thinking that a staycation may be more their speed, here is a list of what will be open and closed this Thursday:

OPEN

Public markets, like Atwater, Jean-Talon and Maisonneuve;

Swimming pools, sports centres, libraries and other cultural sites will operate on a holiday schedule. Check your borough website for more information.

The eco-centres, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.;

The Biodôme, Botanical Garden and Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium.

CLOSED

Federal and provincial government offices;

Municipal and borough offices;

The Municipal Court on Gosford Street;

Accès Montreal offices;

SAQ and SQDC outlets;

Most major banks;

La Grande Bibliothèque;

Large shopping malls.

TRANSIT AND MORE

The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) Metro and buses will be subject to a holiday schedule.

The Société de transport de Laval (STL) and Réseau de transport de Longueuil (RTL) will run on a Sunday schedule.

Exo trains will operate on a Sunday schedule, while the buses will run on a Saturday schedule.

Anyone using adapted transit will have to request their rides, between 6:30 a.m. and 1 a.m.

All regular parking restrictions and payment schedules remain in effect.

There will be no collection or delivery of mail by Canada Post.

Compost, recycling and garbage pickup will continue as normal, except in the Ville-Marie borough, where collections have been cancelled. Check your local borough website for more information.