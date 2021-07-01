What's open and closed this Canada Day in Montreal

It's moving day, also known as Canada Day in most of the country. Here's a list of what's open and closed in Montreal:

OPEN

Public markets, like Atwater, Jean-Talon and Maisonneuve;

Swimming pools, sports centres, libraries and other cultural sites will run on a holiday schedule. Check your borough website for more information.

The eco-centres, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.;

The Biodôme, Botanical Garden and Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium. Tickets must be bought online.

CLOSED

Federal and provincial government offices;

Municipal and borough offices;

The Municipal Court on Gosford Street;

Accès Montreal offices;

SAQ and SQDC outlets;

Most major banks;

La Grande Bibliothèque;

Shopping malls.

TRANSIT AND MORE

The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) Metro and buses will operate on a holiday schedule.

The Société de transport de Laval (STL) and Réseau de transport de Longueuil (RTL) will be subject to a Saturday schedule.

Exo trains will run on a Sunday schedule, while the buses will operate on a reduced schedule.

Those using adapted transit will have to request their rides, between 6:30 a.m. and 1 a.m.

All regular parking restrictions and payment schedules remain in effect.

There will be no collection or delivery of mail by Canada Post.

Compost, recycling and garbage pickup will continue as normal. Check your local borough website for more information.