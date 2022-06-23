What's open and closed this Fete Nationale
It's la Fête Nationale this Friday, and here’s a list of what’s open and closed in and around Montreal:
OPEN:
- Public markets, such as Atwater, Jean-Talon and Maisonneuve;
- Biodôme, Botanical Garden and Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium;
- The eco-centres, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.;
- Gas stations;
- Restaurants and bars;
- Some small stores and pharmacies;
- Montreal swimming pools, sports centres and leisure arenas will operate on specialized schedules. Check your borough’s website for more information.
CLOSED:
- Federal, provincial and municipal government offices;
- Borough offices, Access Montreal offices and permit counters;
- Municipal Court on Gosford Street;
- Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ) and Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC) outlets;
- Banks;
- Libraries and cultural centres;
- Grocery stores;
- Shopping malls and most big box stores.
PUBLIC TRANSIT AND MORE:
Société de transport de Montréal (STM) buses and Metro will run on a special holiday schedule.
Réseau de transport de Longueuil (RTL) buses will be on a Sunday schedule.
Société de transport de Laval (STL) buses will operate on a Sunday schedule.
Exo commuter trains on the Vaudreuil-Dorion line will run on a Sunday schedule, and the Saint-Jérôme line will operate on a weekend schedule.
There will be no service on the Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Candiac or Mascouche lines.
Exo bus routes will operate on a Saturday schedule.
Anyone requiring adapted transit will have to request all rides from 6:30 a.m. to 1 a.m.
Canada Post offices will be closed and there will be no mail pick-up or delivery.
Regular parking restrictions and meters remain in effect.
Household waste collection will continue as scheduled. Check your borough website for more information.
WHAT TO DO:
- June 23: More than 30 artists take the stage at Place des Festivals under the theme "J'aime ma langue"
- June 23-25: "Stationary parade" set up at Quartier des Spectacles on De Maisonneuve Blvd., between Sanguinet and Saint-Dominique streets.
- June 23-24: Quebecers celebrate at neighbourhood parties in streets, alleys, parks and other public spaces