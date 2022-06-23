What's open and closed this Fete Nationale

It's la Fête Nationale this Friday, and here’s a list of what’s open and closed in and around Montreal:

OPEN:

Public markets, such as Atwater, Jean-Talon and Maisonneuve;

Biodôme, Botanical Garden and Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium;

The eco-centres, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.;

Gas stations;

Restaurants and bars;

Some small stores and pharmacies;

Montreal swimming pools, sports centres and leisure arenas will operate on specialized schedules. Check your borough’s website for more information.

CLOSED:

Federal, provincial and municipal government offices;

Borough offices, Access Montreal offices and permit counters;

Municipal Court on Gosford Street;

Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ) and Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC) outlets;

Banks;

Libraries and cultural centres;

Grocery stores;

Shopping malls and most big box stores.

PUBLIC TRANSIT AND MORE:

Société de transport de Montréal (STM) buses and Metro will run on a special holiday schedule.

Réseau de transport de Longueuil (RTL) buses will be on a Sunday schedule.

Société de transport de Laval (STL) buses will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Exo commuter trains on the Vaudreuil-Dorion line will run on a Sunday schedule, and the Saint-Jérôme line will operate on a weekend schedule.

There will be no service on the Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Candiac or Mascouche lines.

Exo bus routes will operate on a Saturday schedule.

Anyone requiring adapted transit will have to request all rides from 6:30 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Canada Post offices will be closed and there will be no mail pick-up or delivery.

Regular parking restrictions and meters remain in effect.

Household waste collection will continue as scheduled. Check your borough website for more information.

WHAT TO DO: