What's open and closed this long weekend in Montreal

With the long weekend ahead, residents are being reminded of several closures and changes to city services.



Though there are no closures related to the spread of COVID-19, public health officials are reminding people to sty vigilant about gatherings, with cases and hospitalizations continuing to rise during the sixth wave of the pandemic.

The Biodome, Insectarium (which recently reopened), Botanical Gardens and Planetarium are open.

Public markets, like Atwater Market, Jean-Talon Market and Maisonneuve Market will operate as normal.

SAQs will be open through the long weekend, though with modified hours

On Friday and Saturday:

- SAQ outlets will be open during their regular hours

On Sunday:

- All SAQ Express stores will be open

- Most SAQ (formerly "SAQ Classique") will be open

- Most SAQ Sélection stores will be closed

- SAQ Depot stores will be closed

On Monday:

- Most SAQ outlets will remain open, with the exception of those inside an enclosed mall that are not accessible from the outside

Many major grocery store chains will close on Sunday.

Pharmacy chains, for the most part, will remain open.

STM buses will run on modified schedules Friday and Monday.

Exo commuter trains will operate on modified schedules through the long weekend.

The opening of sports facilities will depend on the borough. The public is asked to check with the facility before heading out.

There will be no changes to waste collection, including compost, recycling bulky items and dead leaves, in all boroughs.

Ecocentres will be open according to regular schedules.

Courthouses will be closed Friday through Monday, with the exception of appearances by people held in detention at 775 Gosford St.

Acces Montreal offices and permit counters will be closed Friday and Monday.

Residents are invited to contact 311 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Monday to find more information about what services are open and closed through the long weekend.