What's open and closed this Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day

image.jpg

It's la Fête Nationale this Friday, and here’s a list of what’s open and closed in and around Montreal:

OPEN:

  • Public markets, such as Atwater, Jean-Talon and Maisonneuve;
  • Biodôme, Botanical Garden and Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium;
  • The eco-centres, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.;
  • Gas stations;
  • Restaurants and bars;
  • Some small stores and pharmacies;
  • Montreal swimming pools, sports centres and leisure arenas will operate on specialized schedules. Check your borough’s website for more information.

CLOSED:

  • Federal, provincial and municipal government offices;
  • Borough offices, Access Montreal offices and permit counters;
  • Municipal Court on Gosford Street;
  • Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ) and Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC) outlets;
  • Banks;
  • Libraries and cultural centres;
  • Grocery stores;
  • Shopping malls and most big box stores.

PUBLIC TRANSIT AND MORE:

Société de transport de Montréal (STM) buses and Metro will run on a special holiday schedule.

Réseau de transport de Longueuil (RTL) buses will be on a Sunday schedule.

Société de transport de Laval (STL) buses will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Exo commuter trains on the Vaudreuil-Dorion line will run on a Sunday schedule, and the Saint-Jérôme line will operate on a weekend schedule.

There will be no service on the Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Candiac or Mascouche lines.

Exo bus routes will operate on a Saturday schedule.

Anyone requiring adapted transit will have to request all rides from 6:30 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Canada Post offices will be closed and there will be no mail pick-up or delivery.

Regular parking restrictions and meters remain in effect.

Household waste collection will continue as scheduled. Check your borough website for more information

WHAT TO DO:

  • June 23: More than 30 artists take the stage at Place des Festivals under the theme "I love my language." 
  • June 23-25: "Stationary parade" set up at Quartier des Spectacles on De Maisonneuve Blvd., between Sanguinet and Saint-Dominique streets. 
  • June 23-24: Quebecers celebrate at neighbourhood parties in streets, alleys, parks and other public spaces.
