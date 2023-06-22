iHeartRadio
25°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

What's open/closed in Montreal on Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day


People walk by a Quebec flag during a Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day event in Montreal, Friday, June 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

The Quebec holiday Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day, i.e. la fête nationale, is fast approaching.

Here's a list of what's open and closed in Montreal on June 24.

OPEN

  • Convenience stores (Dépanneurs) and small grocery stores (click here to see a list of Metro stores that will be open)
  • Pharmacies
  • Gas stations
  • Most restaurants and bars
  • Waste collection services and ecocentres
  • Museums and cultural centres (hours may vary)
  • Espace pour la Vie (biodome, insectarium, planetarium, botanical gardens)
  • Public transit (modified schedule)

CLOSED

  • Most retail stores (exceptions listed above)
  • Banks
  • Canada Post offices
  • Liquor stores (SAQs) and cannabis stores (SQDCs)
  • Courthouses 
  • Municipal points of service (ex. Montreal access bureaus)
  • Provincial points of service (ex. SAAQs, Revenue Québec offices)
  • Federal points of service (ex. passport offices)
12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*