What's open/closed in Montreal on Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day
The Quebec holiday Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day, i.e. la fête nationale, is fast approaching.
Here's a list of what's open and closed in Montreal on June 24.
OPEN
- Convenience stores (Dépanneurs) and small grocery stores (click here to see a list of Metro stores that will be open)
- Pharmacies
- Gas stations
- Most restaurants and bars
- Waste collection services and ecocentres
- Museums and cultural centres (hours may vary)
- Espace pour la Vie (biodome, insectarium, planetarium, botanical gardens)
- Public transit (modified schedule)
CLOSED
- Most retail stores (exceptions listed above)
- Banks
- Canada Post offices
- Liquor stores (SAQs) and cannabis stores (SQDCs)
- Courthouses
- Municipal points of service (ex. Montreal access bureaus)
- Provincial points of service (ex. SAAQs, Revenue Québec offices)
- Federal points of service (ex. passport offices)