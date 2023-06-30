iHeartRadio
21°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

What's open/closed in Montreal this Canada Day weekend


image.jpg

Canada will celebrate its 156th birthday on Saturday. Since the holiday falls on a weekend this year, some establishments will close on Monday, July 3, in addition to July 1.

Here's a list of what's open and closed in Montreal in the coming days.

CLOSED:

  • Most commercial establishments (some will close on July 3 as well)
  • Courthouses (July 1-3)
  • Canada Post offices (July 1-3)
  • Banks (July 1-3)
  • Municipal and provincial points of service (July 1-3)
  • Cannabis stores (SQDCs)

OPEN:

  • Waste collection
  • Écocentres
  • Grocery stores
  • Dépanneurs
  • Liquor stores (SAQs)
  • Pharmacies
  • Restaurants and bars
  • Espace pour la Vie (biodome, insectarium, planetarium, botanical gardens)

WHAT ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW

The Canada Day fireworks have been cancelled due to air quality concerns.

The Canada Day parade is still scheduled to go ahead as planned on Saturday along St-Catherine Street, starting at Du Fort Street and ending at Place du Canada.

In addition, a free, family-friendly celebration will take place in Old Montreal throughout the day Saturday. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*