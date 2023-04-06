What to do after home or car damage following the Montreal ice storm

If a tree fell during the ice storm and landed on your vehicle or home, do not wait before filing a claim with the city.

Philippe Sabourin,a spokesperson from the City of Montreal, said it vital to complete a claim with Montreal's Bureau des réclamations within two weeks.

"If people want to submit a claim, they have 15 days," he said.

Montreal residents can file a claim with the city, and an investigation will determine whether the city is responsible. If it is, they may be owed compensation.

"They have to prove that there's damage to your car, fault from the city and a link between the damage and fault," said Sabourin.

Sabourin explained, for example, that if a tree planted on city property was reported in the past as potentially being an issue, and that tree fell and landed on a car parked either in a private driveway or public street, that it was the fault that led to the damage.

It depends on where the tree is located.

If the tree in question is on private property, he said, the issue would be dealt with by private insurance and not the city.

Sabourin said the key was to file a claim before the 15 days pass.

"It doesn't matter if you don't have all the proof; the idea is to submit the claim," he said. "If you think there's a fault coming from the city, go ahead."

The province outlines steps to take during and after a storm or other natural disaster.

Quebec recommends making a list of all damage and to take videos and photos as proof. Following that, notify the municipality, insurance company and mortgage lender of the damage, and keep all receipts and proofs of purchases for damaged property.