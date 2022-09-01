What to do in and around Montreal this Labour Day weekend: Sept. 2-4

Summer may be slowly coming to an end, but there is still no shortage of fun things to do in and around the city.

AROUND THE WORLD

The World Press Photo Montréal exhibits some of the globe's most stunning and prize-winning photojournalism until Oct. 2.

WHERE: Bonsecours Market

PRICE: Free for kids 12 and under; $12 for students, seniors and FPQJ/AJIQ cardholders; $15 for general admission

NEWBIE COMEDY

Enjoy some local comedy as people with day jobs take their first steps into the world of stand-up by sharing what's funny about their lives.

WHERE: The Comedy Nest (2313 Sainte-Catherine St.; third floor of the Montreal Forum)

PRICE: $6

MUSIC ON THE MOUNTAIN

Enjoy a little getaway from downtown Montreal and head to the Fête de la Musique de Tremblant to soak up more than 35 free concerts by renowned Canadian artists.

WHERE: Tremblant pedestrian village

PRICE: Free

BACKSTREET'S BACK

90's kids unite: The Backstreet Boys will be performing in Montreal this Saturday.

WHERE: Bell Centre

PRICE: Starting at $151

L'HEURE MAUVE

Find out more about Nicolas Party, considered a significant artist of our time, known for his meticulous paintings, painted sculptures and saturated installations.

WHERE: Montreal Museum of Fine Arts

PRICE: Various prices

OLDIES BUT GOODIES

As always, Montreal has lots to offer each summer, whether it be picnicking on Mount Royal Park, flying a kite at Beaver Lake or visiting one of the city's public markets.

If you're in the mood to be in nature, consider supporting local and picking your own fruit and vegetables at one of the city's many farms (just search for the one closest to you).

On a hot day, pack a towel (and some sunscreen) and spend the day at a beach -- you have a choice of Verdun Beach, Jean-Doré Beach on Parc Jean-Drapeau, Plage Boucherville, the Cap-Saint-Jacques Nature Park, just to name a few.

Don't forget you can also visit these places (and more) any time: