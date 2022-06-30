What to do in and around Montreal this long weekend

Looking for fun things to do in and around Montreal this long weekend?

Here are a few ideas:

O CANADA

In the mood to celebrate Canada?

Check out all the events happening in and around Montreal here.

JAZZ IT UP

Montreal's beloved Jazz Festival is back from June 30 to July 9.

Check out the full schedule of performers and reserve tickets at the festival's website.

WHERE: Quartier des spectacles

PRICE: Varies

LIGHT UP THE SKY

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Montreal's annual international fireworks competition is back every Saturday from June 25 to Aug. 6.

WHERE: La Ronde

PRICE: Free

LET'S EAT

Starting July 1, Montreal's food trucks return to the Olympic Park every Friday... Need we say more?

WHERE: Esplanade of the Olympic Park

PRICE: Varies

ART FOR EVERYONE

Mtl en Arts brings together hundreds of artists and transforms Montreal's Gay Village into the largest open-air art gallery in eastern Canada from June 29 to July 3.

WHERE: Sainte-Catherine Street East between Saint-Hubert and Papineau streets

PRICE: Free

OLDIES BUT GOODIES

As always, Montreal has lots to offer each summer, whether it be picnicking on Mount Royal Park, flying a kite at Beaver Lake or visiting one of the city's public markets.

If you're in the mood to be in nature, consider supporting local and picking your own fruit and vegetables at one of the city's many farms (just search for the one closest to you).

On a hot day, pack a towel (and some sunscreen) and spend the day at a beach -- you have a choice of Verdun Beach, Jean-Doré Beach on Parc Jean-Drapeau, Plage Boucherville, the Cap-Saint-Jacques Nature Park, just to name a few.

Don't forget you can also visit these places (and more) any time: