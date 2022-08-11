What to do in and around Montreal this weekend: Aug 12-14
Looking for fun activities to do this weekend? Look no further.
INDIGENOUS INGENUITY
Montreal's First People's Festival features screenings, dance, music and more celebrating and educating people about Indigenous culture.
WHERE: Place des Festivals
PRICE: Varies
YEE HAW
Montreal's newest summer festival, LASSO, promises a two-day country music extravaganza at Parc Jean-Drapeau from Aug. 12 to 13.
WHERE: Parc Jean-Drapeau
PRICE: Starting at $220
TITANS OF TENNIS
Watch some of the world's best tennis stars face off at the National Bank Open, formerly known as the Rogers Cup.
WHERE: STADE IGA
PRICE: Starting at $95
SALUTE, ITALIA
ItalfestMTL continues on, exploring Italian culture, music, gastronomy, art and folklore until Aug. 20.
WHERE: Little Italy and Villeray
PRICE: Varies
EVERGREEN
Looking for an escape from the hustle and bustle of city life? Parc Maisonneuve offers 63 hectares of green space and includes a nine-hole municipal golf course.
WHERE: Parc Maisonneuve
PRICE: Free
OLDIES BUT GOODIES
As always, Montreal has lots to offer each summer, whether it be picnicking on Mount Royal Park, flying a kite at Beaver Lake or visiting one of the city's public markets.
If you're in the mood to be in nature, consider supporting local and picking your own fruit and vegetables at one of the city's many farms (just search for the one closest to you).
On a hot day, pack a towel (and some sunscreen) and spend the day at a beach -- you have a choice of Verdun Beach, Jean-Doré Beach on Parc Jean-Drapeau, Plage Boucherville, the Cap-Saint-Jacques Nature Park, just to name a few.
