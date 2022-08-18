What to do in and around Montreal this weekend: Aug. 19-21

It's still warm in Montreal -- and here are a few ideas for activities to do before the temperature dips.

ADRENALINE ACTION

Jackalope brings together action sports junkies, creating a meeting place for top athletes, industry professionals, enthusiasts and those just a little curious to know more.

WHERE: Esplanade of the Olympic Park

PRICE: $15 to $150

DOUBLE-DECKER EXPLORATION

Learn something new about the city on this two-hour London-style double-decker bus usually dedicated to tourists -- you can even hop on and hop off as you please.

WHERE: Montréal Infotouriste Centre (1255 Peel St.)

PRICE: Starting at $65

HEAD WEST

Relax by the water as the boats and kayaks float by, explore the quaint shops, grab a bite to eat at a local restaurant and soak in the calming beauty of the Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue walkway.

WHERE: Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue

PRICE: Free

RENT A SCOOTER

Hop on a scooter and explore each corner of Montreal, from the Plateau to the Old Port and the Sud-Ouest.

WHERE: DYAD (80 Prince Arthur St. East)

PRICE: Starting at $35

SCULPTURES BY THE WATER

Jardin de sculptures de Lachine offers a vast outdoor museum with 50 giant sculptures, a heritage site and an archeological collection.

WHERE: Musée de Lachine

PRICE: Free

OLDIES BUT GOODIES

As always, Montreal has lots to offer each summer, whether it be picnicking on Mount Royal Park, flying a kite at Beaver Lake or visiting one of the city's public markets.

If you're in the mood to be in nature, consider supporting local and picking your own fruit and vegetables at one of the city's many farms (just search for the one closest to you).

On a hot day, pack a towel (and some sunscreen) and spend the day at a beach -- you have a choice of Verdun Beach, Jean-Doré Beach on Parc Jean-Drapeau, Plage Boucherville, the Cap-Saint-Jacques Nature Park, just to name a few.

Don't forget you can also visit these places (and more) any time: