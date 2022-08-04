What to do in and around Montreal this weekend: Aug. 5-7

The choices are endless when it comes to fun things to do in and around Montreal.

Here are a few ideas:

FIERTÉ MONTRÉAL

The Montreal Pride Festival is back for seven colourful days, celebrating the city's rich 2SLGBTQIA+ community until Aug. 7.

WHERE: Esplanade of the Olympic Park, the Gay Village and downtown Montreal

PRICE: Varies

CIAO ITALIA

ItalfestMTL, formerly known as Montreal's Italian Week, celebrates the richness of Italian culture starting Aug. 5.

WHERE: Little Italy and Villeray

PRICE: Free

ELECTRIC ENERGY

îleSoniq Montréal returns from Aug. 5 to 7 to give festivalgoers a taste of the city's high-energy club culture, whether you're there to dance or soak up the good vibes under the sun.

WHERE: Île Notre-Dame

PRICE: Starting at $235

WILD EXPECTATIONS

Looking to spend some time in nature? See how many birds you can count at LaSalle's Parc des Rapides -- a refuge for more than 225 species. The park also proffers many other activities, such as walking and cycling trails, picnic sites and kayaking.

WHERE: Parc des Rapides

PRICE: Free

SHUTTLING AROUND

Take a relaxing ride on Montreal's river shuttle between Longueuil on the South Shore, Île Sainte-Hélène and the Old Port -- and avoid all that construction and traffic.

WHERE: Various departure points

PRICE: Free for kids under 11, $5.50 each way for adults

OLDIES BUT GOODIES

As always, Montreal has lots to offer each summer, whether it be picnicking on Mount Royal Park, flying a kite at Beaver Lake or visiting one of the city's public markets.

If you're in the mood to be in nature, consider supporting local and picking your own fruit and vegetables at one of the city's many farms (just search for the one closest to you).

On a hot day, pack a towel (and some sunscreen) and spend the day at a beach -- you have a choice of Verdun Beach, Jean-Doré Beach on Parc Jean-Drapeau, Plage Boucherville, the Cap-Saint-Jacques Nature Park, just to name a few.

Don't forget you can also visit these places (and more) any time: