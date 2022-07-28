What to do in and around Montreal this weekend: July 29 - Aug. 1

Searching for things to do on this beautiful summer's long weekend? Look no further.

OSHEAGA MANIA

One of Montreal's favourite music festivals, the Osheaga Music and Arts Festival, takes the stage from July 29 to 31.

This year's lineup includes headliners Arcade Fire, Dua Lipa and A$AP Rocky.

WHERE: Parc Jean-Drapeau

PRICE: Varies

THE NIGHT MARKET

The Asian Market is back for the second year in a row.

On two special long weekends – July 28 to 31 and Aug. 25 to 28 – the event will transform into a Night Market, offering a huge selection of Chinese, Thai, Vietnamese, Taiwanese, Japanese and Korean dishes.

WHERE: Chinatown

PRICE: Varies

SHOW YOUR STRENGTH

The Montreal Highland Games return to Verdun on July 31 after a two-year pandemic hiatus.

The family-friendly festival celebrates Scottish sport, music and culture, with everything from Celtic music to dancing, medieval combat and classic athletics.

WHERE: Douglas Hospital grounds

PRICE: Free for kids under 14; $20 for adults

THE VIKINGS RETURN

The Pointe-à-Callière archaeology museum in Old Montreal presents Vikings – Dragons of the Northern Seas until Oct. 10.

The immersive exhibition features some 650 objects and artifacts from the National Museum of Denmark.

WHERE: Pointe-à-Callière archaeology museum

PRICE: Free for children under four; $8 for children five-12; $17 for youth 13-30; $25 for adults; $24 for seniors; $52 for a family.

BOHEMIAN LIFESTYLE

The Marché des Possibles is back at L'Entrepôt 77 until Sept. 25.

The local initiative highlights a gourmet market, creations by local artists and artisans, an open-air refreshment bar and beer garden, family activities, music, movies and more.

WHERE: L'Entrepôt 77

PRICE: FREE

OLDIES BUT GOODIES

As always, Montreal has lots to offer each summer, whether it be picnicking on Mount Royal Park, flying a kite at Beaver Lake or visiting one of the city's public markets.

If you're in the mood to be in nature, consider supporting local and picking your own fruit and vegetables at one of the city's many farms (just search for the one closest to you).

On a hot day, pack a towel (and some sunscreen) and spend the day at a beach -- you have a choice of Verdun Beach, Jean-Doré Beach on Parc Jean-Drapeau, Plage Boucherville, the Cap-Saint-Jacques Nature Park, just to name a few.

Don't forget you can also visit these places (and more) any time: