What to do in Montreal this weekend: Get jazzed, get geeky, see the circus, go to the pow wow

Looking for fun activities to do this weekend in Montreal?

Here are some ideas:

KAHNAWAKE POW-WOW

The biggest pow-wow in Quebec is Saturday and Sunday on Montreal's South Shore in the Kanien'kehá:ka (Mohawk) community of Kahnawake.

WHERE: Kateri Tekakwitha Island

PRICE: General admission: $8; Seniors: $4; 5 and under: Free

GET JAZZED

Hey music lovers! Check out Montreal's annual Jazz festival from June 30 to July 9, featuring artists from all over the world.

WHERE: Quartier des spectacles

PRICE: Varies

NERD OUT

Whether you're a Trekkie, a Potterhead, or maybe you just really like Stranger Things, there's something for everyone. Meet your favourite actors and creators at Montreal Comiccon from July 8 to 10.

WHERE: Palais des Congres

PRICE: Varies

ENJOY THE CIRCUS

The circus (festival) is back in town! Check out Montreal's international festival for circus arts, here from July 7 to 17.

WHERE: TOHU Cité des Arts du Cirque

PRICE: Varies

CHOW DOWN

Foodies rejoice! Beginning July 1, Montreal's food trucks are back at the Olympic Park every Friday.

WHERE: Olympic Park

PRICE: Varies

EXPLORE INDIAN CULTURE

Take part in Ratha-Yatra festivities this weekend at the Festival of India from July 9 to 10.

Psst: a Holi festival of colours is coming to the Old Port on Aug. 13!

WHERE: Jeanne-Mance Park

PRICE: Free

SEE THE WORKS

The city's international fireworks competition has returned after a two-year pandemic hiatus. Catch it every Saturday from June 25 to Aug. 6.

WHERE: La Ronde

PRICE: $60.98 if you watch at La Ronde, free if you watch from the streets