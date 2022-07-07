What to do in Montreal this weekend: Get jazzed, get geeky, see the circus, go to the pow wow
Looking for fun activities to do this weekend in Montreal?
Here are some ideas:
KAHNAWAKE POW-WOW
The biggest pow-wow in Quebec is Saturday and Sunday on Montreal's South Shore in the Kanien'kehá:ka (Mohawk) community of Kahnawake.
WHERE: Kateri Tekakwitha Island
PRICE: General admission: $8; Seniors: $4; 5 and under: Free
GET JAZZED
Hey music lovers! Check out Montreal's annual Jazz festival from June 30 to July 9, featuring artists from all over the world.
WHERE: Quartier des spectacles
PRICE: Varies
NERD OUT
Whether you're a Trekkie, a Potterhead, or maybe you just really like Stranger Things, there's something for everyone. Meet your favourite actors and creators at Montreal Comiccon from July 8 to 10.
WHERE: Palais des Congres
PRICE: Varies
ENJOY THE CIRCUS
The circus (festival) is back in town! Check out Montreal's international festival for circus arts, here from July 7 to 17.
WHERE: TOHU Cité des Arts du Cirque
PRICE: Varies
CHOW DOWN
Foodies rejoice! Beginning July 1, Montreal's food trucks are back at the Olympic Park every Friday.
WHERE: Olympic Park
PRICE: Varies
EXPLORE INDIAN CULTURE
Take part in Ratha-Yatra festivities this weekend at the Festival of India from July 9 to 10.
Psst: a Holi festival of colours is coming to the Old Port on Aug. 13!
WHERE: Jeanne-Mance Park
PRICE: Free
SEE THE WORKS
The city's international fireworks competition has returned after a two-year pandemic hiatus. Catch it every Saturday from June 25 to Aug. 6.
WHERE: La Ronde
PRICE: $60.98 if you watch at La Ronde, free if you watch from the streets