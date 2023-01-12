What you need to know about Thursday night's winter storm in Quebec

An intensifying Colorado low is barrelling toward Eastern Canada. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued watches and warnings from Southern Ontario to Newfoundland.





Montreal and Southwestern Quebec are under winter storm warnings for 15 to 30 centimetres of heavy wet snow Thursday night through Friday. Wind gusts up to 60 km/h will accompany the low, causing blowing and drifting snow and reducing visibility on the roadways.

The Eastern Townships is under a freezing rain warning for two to 10 millimetres of ice Friday morning through Friday afternoon. Periods of rain and freezing rain east of Montreal will come after a round of heavy wet snow Thursday night, which could see accumulations in the Townships range from 10 to 15 cm.

Montreal will see heavy snow tonight through Friday morning.

Snow will gradually taper off during the evening commute as temperatures drop.

Skies will clear out for the weekend but colder air will return.

MONTREAL STORM WATCH

Au courant des prochaines heures, certaines régions pourront recevoir jusqu’à 40 cm de neige.

Si vous le pouvez, optez pour le télétravail. Si vous devez prendre la route:

-Gardez vos distances

-Réduisez votre vitesse

-Allumez vos phares

-Redoublez de prudence pic.twitter.com/TI9TUL22nD