iHeartRadio
-2°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

What you need to know about Thursday night's winter storm in Quebec


Bulut Akar clears snow from a street in Montreal, Friday, February 18, 2022, following a snowstorm in the city. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

An intensifying Colorado low is barrelling toward Eastern Canada. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued watches and warnings from Southern Ontario to Newfoundland.



Montreal and Southwestern Quebec are under winter storm warnings for 15 to 30 centimetres of heavy wet snow Thursday night through Friday. Wind gusts up to 60 km/h will accompany the low, causing blowing and drifting snow and reducing visibility on the roadways. 

The Eastern Townships is under a freezing rain warning for two to 10 millimetres of ice Friday morning through Friday afternoon. Periods of rain and freezing rain east of Montreal will come after a round of heavy wet snow Thursday night, which could see accumulations in the Townships range from 10 to 15 cm.

Montreal will see heavy snow tonight through Friday morning.

Snow will gradually taper off during the evening commute as temperatures drop.

Skies will clear out for the weekend but colder air will return.

MONTREAL STORM WATCH

Au courant des prochaines heures, certaines régions pourront recevoir jusqu’à 40 cm de neige.
Si vous le pouvez, optez pour le télétravail. Si vous devez prendre la route:
-Gardez vos distances
-Réduisez votre vitesse
-Allumez vos phares
-Redoublez de prudence pic.twitter.com/TI9TUL22nD

— Transports Québec (@Transports_Qc) January 12, 2023
12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*