Wheelchair basketball event aims to promote inclusivity at West Island school

Students at a Pointe-Claire high school are learning a new way to shoot hoops as part of an effort to promote inclusivity.

On Wednesday, Grade 10 students at John Rennie High School hit the court to play wheelchair basketball.

The idea is to get those who don't use a wheelchair to understand what it's like for those who do.

Saad Al-Adhamy has been playing basketball ever since he got a hoop for his 8th birthday.

He says he's happy his community of wheelchair basketball players is now growing to include his classmates.

"I think it's going to be a very pivotal moment in their life. I think it's going to be something that they will remember forever," he said.

For many students, it was their first time ever using a wheelchair.

"I knew Saad was dealing with things, but now this is really putting in perspective how he has to deal with certain things and how beneficial this could be," said student Tyler Szeremeta.

The school partnered with Parasports Quebec to put on the game.

The organization hopes this experience stays with students when they enter the workforce.

"If someone is a builder, they're going to remember this activity,” said Parasports Quebec Sports Coordinator William Couturier.

"Sometimes such doors are narrow, so people in a wheelchair can't pass through it, but if they have that awareness from the activity, they're going to build bigger doors."