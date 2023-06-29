When and where to watch the Montreal fireworks festival this summer

While the inaugural show was cancelled due to the smog advisory, the international fireworks competition in Montreal will forge ahead as planned -- air quality permitting.

Amusement park La Ronde cancelled its June 29 fireworks display -- titled "Tribute to Boy and Girl bands" -- following a recommendation by public health.

But fear not, fireworks lovers: the next spectacle in the International des Feux Loto-Québec is still expected to take place on July 6.

Here's the complete schedule:

Thurs., July 6: Ukrainian fire for Canadian hearts (Ukraine)

Thurs., July 13: Syntonise-toi (Portugal)

Thurs., July 20: Legends (Belgium)

Thurs., July 27: 150 years of passion (Canada)

Sun., July 30: Era of Rock (U.S.)

Thurs., Aug. 3: Under Cover (Finland)

Thurs., Aug. 10: Tribute to Metallica

All shows begin at 10 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on the La Ronde website if you'd prefer to see them up close, but there are plenty of good spots to watch from for free.

Popular spots include: