Where is Kevin Baboolal? Family of missing Que. cyclist pleading for help in search

A Saint-Lazare, Que., woman is pleading with the public for help to find her missing brother.

Kevin Baboolal, 36, was last seen on May 18 wearing black jeans, a brown and tan hoodie, sunglasses, and a black bicycle helmet.

He was last seen riding his Schwinn brand mountain bike with a metal-frame trailer hitched behind him.

A picture of Baboolal can be seen on a missing poster wrapped around a telephone poll next to the bike lane where he was seen riding that day.

“This is his Assurance Maladie picture,” said his sister, Liza Baboolal, holding a copy of the poster. “It’s weird, because we see it in movies – unsolved mysteries – and now it’s me holding one.”

She last saw him pull into the backyard after a bike ride. She was expecting him home shortly after, and at first, she wasn’t worried when he didn't show up.

“Maybe he’s gone with a friend, because usually he’s the one that comes in and locks the door,” she said. “Saturday comes and I’m like, 'that’s weird, he’s not texting me.'”

After that weekend, one of his work clients came to her home looking for him.

“That’s when panic set in in my mind, because that’s not normal,” she said. “His client coming to knock at my door has never happened, never had Kevin missed any days of work.”

That was two months ago now. Today, Kevin’s bedroom room is exactly the way he left it, with guitars on the wall, and his gaming station untouched.

“I’m stuck on May 18,” said Baboolal.

“My summer has not moved along. I’m still stuck on that same day, stressed,” she continued. “My head is just a whirlwind of all kinds of questions “

“It’s very hard everyday, everyday,” said his aunt, Madeleine Rioux.

Baboolal says police have searched the area. However, according to Jan Guppy, who works with cold cases and has been helping the family. she says Quebec’s provincial police force could be doing more, such as organizing community searches.

“We’re at the end of July. We need need another search done,” said Guppy, who runs Unidentified Human Remains Canada – a non-profit organization which gathers information on cold cases.

“It’s unfathomable that we haven’t located his bike, his trailer, or even proof that he even went for a bike ride,” she said.

“I don’t believe he left on his own,” said Baboolal. “Somebody knows something.”

She says the uncertainty around her brother is especially challenging for her family after her mother died in January.

“It’s hard we just lost our mom and now we lost our brother,” she said.

She’s pleading for anyone with information to come forward.