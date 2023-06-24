Where to celebrate Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day in Montreal

Today marks Quebec's 189th edition of La Fête nationale, or Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day.

Here's a list of celebrations happening Saturday in Montreal, from family-friendly activities to late-night dance parties:

THE PARADE

Watch a flurry of blue and white move through the city during the annual Saint-Jean parade. The procession starts at 1:30, moving down Saint-Joseph Boulevard East (near Molson Street) toward Pie-IX Boulevard, then south to Sherbrooke Street East.

LE GRAND SPECTACLE

Catch the big show at Maisonneuve Park starting at 8 p.m. This year's spectacle is titled On va s'aimer, on va danser (we will love, will dance), so wear your comfy shoes.

The show features Quebec artists FouKi, Garou, Isabelle Boulay, Jay Jay, Justin Boulet, Lydia Képinski, Marjo, Mélissa Bédard, P'tit Belliveau, and Souldia.

If you're eager to celebrate right away, the public is invited to watch the show's rehearsal starting at 12:30 p.m., with other activities set up on site.

NEIGHBOURHOOD CELEBRATIONS

For those who would rather stick close to home, most neighbourhoods are throwing their own parties.

Here's a list of shows and other activities happening around the city. Click the links to learn more:

Saint-Jean-Baptiste day is an official holiday in Quebec. Click here to see a list of what's open and what's closed and here to see how roads are affected.