Whiteout conditions hit Montreal, snow flurry advisories in effect across Quebec


Traffic on Rene-Levesque Boulevard on Jan. 14, 2024. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

Weather advisories were issued throughout Quebec as whiteout conditions hit neighbourhoods in the Montreal area.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued special weather statements for the Montreal and Laval areas in addition to Sherbrooke, Valleyfield-Beauharnois, Mont-Orford-Lake Memphremagog, Mont-Tremblant-Sainte-Agathe and Quebec City.

ECCC said visibility would be "significantly reduced" Sunday evening and around five centimetres of snow will accumulate.

"Also, some of these flurries could be accompanied by blowing snow," Environment Canada said in its advisory. "Rapidly accumulating snow and suddenly reduced visibilities may suddenly worsen road conditions."

Here's an update on snow accumulations up to this afternoon.

This report will be updated on Sunday, so don't hesitate to send us your observations!#QCstorm

— ECCC Weather Quebec (@ECCCWeatherQC) January 13, 2024

The City of Montreal will resume snow removal operations on Sunday night after crews halted their operations on the weekend to focus on sidewalks. 

