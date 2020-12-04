iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Who would want to kill a snowman?

La structure avait été installée devant la boutique

Who would want to kill a snowman?

Not even Tim Burton included such a cold-hearted crime in "The Nightmare Before Christmas," and that has the word Nightmare right in the title.

Provincial police are investigating the cold case after video surfaced of a man turning Frosty into a puddle, or in this case a pile of deflated vinyl.

The chilling scene happened outside of a business in Val-David in the Laurentians early Thursday morning.

A car passes by and stops out of camera frame. A man steps into view, walks up to the inflatable snowman and slashes its throat, killing it instantly.

As the Christmas decoration falls to the ground, no longer filled with holiday cheer, the polar perpetrator runs back to his vehicle to flee the scene of the cold-blooded murder.

Police are now looking for the frigid felon.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error