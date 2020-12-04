Who would want to kill a snowman?

Not even Tim Burton included such a cold-hearted crime in "The Nightmare Before Christmas," and that has the word Nightmare right in the title.

Provincial police are investigating the cold case after video surfaced of a man turning Frosty into a puddle, or in this case a pile of deflated vinyl.

The chilling scene happened outside of a business in Val-David in the Laurentians early Thursday morning.

A car passes by and stops out of camera frame. A man steps into view, walks up to the inflatable snowman and slashes its throat, killing it instantly.

As the Christmas decoration falls to the ground, no longer filled with holiday cheer, the polar perpetrator runs back to his vehicle to flee the scene of the cold-blooded murder.

Police are now looking for the frigid felon.