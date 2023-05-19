Why poutine is the focus of today's Google Doodle -- and how to see it

Google users who opened the search engine Friday were met with a delicious and delightful surprise: poutine.

An illustration of the dish, complete with a smiling fork, was accompanied by the words "Celebrating Poutine." Click on the image and it takes you to a Google search page all about the iconic meal.

Originating from Quebec, poutine is traditionally made of potato fries, cheese curds and brown gravy.

The dish has since become a staple in the province and in Canada, with many restaurants adding their own spin in the form of various meats, toppings and sauces.

Google Doodles are often inspired by current events, a certain culture, or notable figures.

In this case, Google chose a poutine theme to celebrate the day the word was added to the English Merriam-Webster Dictionary: May 19, 2014.