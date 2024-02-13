WIBCA raising funds for new building to keep community thriving

The West Island Black Community Association (WIBCA) says it needs a new centre to have more space for community development.

"This is a very important project, not just to me but to the Black community and to the wider community at large," explains Errol Johnson, deputy mayor of Dollard-Des Ormeaux (DDO).

With more than 400 members, WIBCA says the community centre on 4e Avenue needs to grow and modernize.

"The communities that I see that are thriving have an establishment that they can gravitate around," said Frank Bayliss, WIBCA vice president. "Anybody that's come to any event at WIBCA knows that this building is vibrant and it's a reflection of the community here."

The new building will have shared spaces for groups, as well as a robotics lab to support WIBCA's already award-winning program.

"I'm part of the robotics program because I want to become an astronaut," said Makayla Ayitey-Armah, a Grade 8 student. "Thanks to WIBCA, I've visited the Canadian Space Agency."

The community has already raised some of the money needed, and has been promised support from the Quebec government, as well as neighbouring municipalities.

"Nineteen services and programs, and all of them are free," said Joan Lee, WIBCA president. "That's why we're always fundraising. We never want to hear anyone say they can't attend at WIBCA."

The project is expected to cost $3.5 million and the hope is to break ground next year.